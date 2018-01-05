Johann van Graan has recalled a number of Ireland internationals to his Munster team to face Connacht at Thomond Park on Saturday (7.45pm, live on RTÉ Radio 1) in the Guinness Pro14.

CJ Stander returns to the side at number 8 and will wear the skipper's armband with Peter O’Mahony named among the replacements.

Andrew Conway comes in for Calvin Nash on the wing for a Test back three alongside Simon Zebo and Keith Earls, while a new midfield partnership sees Chris Farrell paired with Rory Scannell.

Conor Murray and Ian Keatley replace JJ Hanrahan and Duncan Williams as the half-back pairing, while in the front row, only John Ryan remains from the side that was defeated 24-17 by Ulster last time out.

Dave Kilcoyne and Rhys Marshall join Ryan at the coal face, while Darren O’Shea is partnered this week by Jean Kleyn.

Jack O’Donohue switches to number six while Conor Oliver replaces the injured Tommy O’Donnell at openside flanker.

O’Mahony is among the forward replacements along with Mike Sherry, James Cronin, Stephen Archer and Robin Copeland.

Duncan Williams, Bill Johnston and Darren Sweetnam provide the backline cover.

Connacht head coach Kieran Keane, meanwhile, is without Irish internationals Ultan Dillane, Kieran Marmion and Bundee Aki this weekend in an effort to manage their game time.

Prop Peter McCabe is given a start against his former club and he is joined in the front row by hooker Tom McCartney and tight-head Conor Carey.

Quinn Roux comes into the second row and there is a third start of the season in the back row for 20-year-old Sligo native and Academy player Cillian Gallagher.

Eoin Griffin and Pita Ahki form the new centre partnership and the back three is made up of Tiernan O’Halloran at fullback with Niyi Adeolokun and Matt Healy on the wings.

Caolin Blade comes in at scrum half and will play alongside Jack Carty. Among the replacements, prop Conan O’Donnell and back row Paul Boyle make the step up from the Connacht Academy.

Munster: Simon Zebo, Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls, Ian Keatley, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Darren O’Shea, Jack O’Donoghue, Conor Oliver, CJ Stander (capt).

Replacements: Mike Sherry, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Robin Copeland, Peter O’Mahony, Duncan Williams, Bill Johnston, Darren Sweetnam.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran, Niyi Adeolokun, Eoin Griffin, Pita Ahki, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Caolin Blade; Peter McCabe, Tom McCartney, Conor Carey, Quinn Roux, James Cannon, Cillian Gallagher, Jarrad Butler, John Muldoon (capt).

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Conan O’Donnell, Finlay Bealham, Gavin Thornbury, Paul Boyle, James Mitchell, Craig Ronaldson, Darragh Leader.