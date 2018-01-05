Rory Scannell knows that Munster’s season is at risk unless they address their disciplinary issues.

Ahead of Saturday’s Pro14 clash with Connacht at Thomond Park (7.45pm, live on RTÉ Radio 1) – which builds up to the Champions Cup tie away to Racing 92 the following week – the centre feels that his team must become more pro-active in reducing the penalty count.

Unfortunately it has been a common theme in their season so far.

As far back as the loss to Leinster (10 penalties conceded) at the Aviva in October the problem was identified.

That was in the final throes of the reign of Johann van Graan’s predecessor Rassie Erasmus but since the installation of the new boss, Munster have racked up six yellows and a red card.

They conceded 12 penalties in the 24-17 defeat to Ulster last weekend.

"You have to adapt to referees," Scannell told RTÉ Sport.

"Different refs will ref differently so if you keep doing the same infringements they are going to keep pinging you so you have to adapt to those situations.

"We have to learn from that on the pitch as well.

"When you are giving away double figures in penalties you are going to struggle in the big games when teams have quality goalkickers and then it’s vital to have 15 players on the pitch.

"It was quite good in the Leicester games. We gave away seven in Welford Road which was great but at the weekend we weren’t disciplined at it cost us."

Connacht will arrive in Limerick off the back off a 21-18 loss to Leinster at the RDS where they almost snatched a result at the end.

The defeat ended a winning run of three games but their form in general has shown a notable improvement from the early days of Kieran Keane.

"They were disappointed with their start to the season and they’ve definitely picked up their form and they’ve been quite good over the last few weeks," said the 25-year-old who has seven Ireland caps.

"They were unlucky against Leinster. It was a nail-biter.

"We were disappointed to lose up [in Ulster] as well so I’m sure both teams will be looking to get a result."