Connacht have emerged from the Pro14 win over Ulster unscathed and report no new injury concerns ahead of their game against Leinster at the RDS.

The 2016 champions remain without a number of players for the January 1 tie (3.15pm, live on RTÉ Radio 1) and have issued an update on the fitness of squad members in recovery.

There are January return dates pencilled in for forwards Andrew Browne (Achilles), Eoin McKeon (calf), Sean O’Brien (shoulder) Dominic Robertson McCoy and backs Rory Scholes (abdomen) and Steve Crosbie (knee).

Prop Denis Buckley sustained an ankle injury in the home Challenge Cup win over Brive and will be out of action for a "number of weeks", as will hooker Pat O’Toole (hamstring).

Cormac Brennan will return in February following shoulder surgery.

Jake Heenan (shoulder) and JP Cooney (hamstring), however, will not be fit for action until April.

Kieran Keane’s men are fifth in Conference B of the Guinness Pro14 and are on a run of three wins in a row in all competitions.