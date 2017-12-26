Leo Cullen described Jordan Larmour's wonder-try against Munster as one of the best he's ever seen, but admitted his Leinster charges have plenty of room for improvement after their topsy-turvy Pro14 derby victory at Thomond Park.

Leinster led 27-5 at half-time but the hosts rallied, getting back to within eight points at one stage.

Cue Larmour, the 20-year-old full-back playing in his first festive inter-provincial derby, side-stepping past three Munster players before touching down under pressure from Simon Zebo.

Cullen said it was the standout moment of quality in a tough second period in which his side made things tough for themselves.

"We knew we needed to be rock solid at the start of the second half," he told RTÉ Sport.

"Just the nature of the game, a lot of decisions won't go your way when you have a little bit of a lead like that, particularly away from home. We were just trying to control the momentum.

"We did the complete opposite of that. We don't make life easy for ourselves. We weathered the storm, managed to keep the score to eight points, and defended well after conceding those initial two tries at the start of the second half.

"Jordan Larmour then comes up with an amazing piece of individual brilliance to score that try. It was as good a try as I've seen."

Next up for Leinster is a New Year's Day meeting with Connacht at the RDS.

Cullen said there were a few players feeling the impact of a typically combative derby clash, and expects more of the same from the Westerners.

"It's a very, very tough place. The first 20 minutes everything was falling for us. Either side of half-time, we probably didn't manage that period particularly well but we've got a win and it's a great experience for a lot of guys as well.

"Munster are always going to come back because they're a very good team and they're very passionate in front of a sellout crowd as well. It was good we were able to stem that momentum they had.

"We're delighted to get a win down here but realistically there's a hell of a lot areas we can get better at.

"Richard Strauss went off with a nasty back injury. Jack McGrath took a head knock so he was assessed at half-time. James Ryan hurt his ankle.

"Connacht looked unbelievably strong, It's going to be tough. For us it's just about recovering as well as we can."