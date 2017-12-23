Munster have made four changes to their side while Leinster coach Leo Cullen has handed Jack McGrath the captain's armband ahead of the St. Stephen's Day clash between the pair at Thomond Park.

Keith Earls and Tommy O'Donnell both return to the starting lineup with neither having played since the win over Connacht at the end of October.

Rhys Marshall and Andrew Conway were both laid low by concussions suffered in the win over Leicester in Thomond Park. The two players have completed their return to play protocols and are re-introduced to the starting XV.

Alex Wootton and Simon Zebo will start on the bench.

For the visitors, prop Jack McGrath will captain the side for the first time with regular captain and Man of the Match against Exeter, Isa Nacewa not involved.

Cullen has picked an almost entirely different side to the one which overcame the English champions on Saturday last with Robbie Henshaw, Devin Toner and Jack Conan the only players to retain starting berths for the Limerick clash.

Munster team v Leinster: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Ian Keatley, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (c), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, James Cronin, John Ryan, Darren O’Shea, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, JJ Hanrahan, Simon Zebo.

Leinster team v Munster: Jordan Larmour; Barry Daly, Rory O'Loughlin, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack McGrath (c), James Tracy, Michael Bent; Devin Toner, James Ryan; Jordi Murphy, Dan Leavy, Jack Conan

Replacements: Richardt Strauss, Ed Byrne, Tadhg Furlong, Mick Kearney, Josh van der Flier, Nick McCarthy, Cathal Marsh, Noel Reid