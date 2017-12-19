Denis Buckley will see an ankle specialist this week after he limped out of Connacht's Challenge Cup hammering of Brive, with fellow prop JP Cooney ruled out until April with a hamstring problem.

Buckley will discover the extent of the injury as Kieran Keane's men prepare for a festive Pro14 derby against Ulster at the Sportsground on Saturday.

He hurt his ankle against the French outfit and will see a specialist to determine the extent of the damage.

Cooney goes under the knife today to address his hamstring issue and is not expected to feature again until the spring.

Dominic Robertson McCoy and Andrew Browne are continuing their rehab from thumb and Achilles surgery respectively and will both return to action in early January.

Outhalf Steve Crosbie sustained a knee injury in training last week and is awaiting the results of a scan. Sean O’Brien is recovering following shoulder surgery and will return to team training in mid-January.

Extra terracing is to be in place for the Westerners' showdown with Ulster due to increased demand for tickets.

Last season Connacht lost 23-7 in Kingspan Stadium two days before Christmas before a capacity crowd witnessed a 16-9 defeat to Munster on New Year’s Eve on their own patch.