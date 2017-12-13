Rugby Australia have confirmed they'll bid for the 2021 women's and 2027 men's Rugby World Cup.

Ireland suffered disappointment last month when they lost out to France for the right to host the tournament in 2023, but Brian O'Driscoll did air his support for an Aussie bid in the aftermath, saying: "If I was Australia I'd be putting my hand up pretty soon. They've done it before. Look at France, repeat World Cups in 16 years."

The tournament was held Down Under in 2003, when England beat the host nation in the final after extra-time thanks to a dramatic Jonny Wilkinson drop-goal.

Ireland lost a ding-dong pool battle with the Wallaroos 17-16, a result that sent them into a doomed quarter-final against France. Eddie O'Sullivan's men lost 43-21.

Back in August, Ireland’s dream Women's World Cup on home soil was furthered soured when Australia avenged their defeat in the pool stages to win the fifth-place semi-final at Ravenhill.

"As we edge closer to the 15th anniversary of the last Rugby World Cup played in Australia, regarded by many as the greatest in the tournament’s history, we are excited to confirm that Rugby Australia will bid for the hosting rights for the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2021 and the 2027 (Men’s) Rugby World Cup," Rugby Australia chairman Cameron Clyne said.

"The Rugby World Cup is the pinnacle for our Qantas Wallabies and Buildcorp Wallaroos teams and we want to bring those tournaments home for any player, boy or girl, man or woman, who ever dreamed of lifting the Cup here on our home soil."