Shane Byrne is backing Munster to maintain their try-scoring form and secure top spot in Pool 4 of the Champions Cup today but he thinks Leinster might have to settle for a losing bonus point.

The Irish province host Leicester, with both sides on six points after two games.

Munster have scored 17 tries in their last three outings - against Dragons, Zebre and Ospreys - and former Ireland international expects them to beat Leicester at Thomond OPark tomorrow.

"You would be hoping so," Byrne told 2fm's Game On. "I think Munster are in good shape.

"The one thing about them in the recent wins is that they're scoring tries, which is something that for a couple of seasons they just couldn't do.

"With Conway back in, Zebo, the amazing form of Wootton on the wing, these guys know how to score tries.

Byrne believes that Munster have now added some back-line flair to their traditionally strong forward game.

"That amazing team they had 10 years ago. That amazing team they had back 10 years ago, they didn't have anything following on.

"They're only now starting to get to where they have some depth in their squad. It's great to see.

"The pack has always been competitive, well able to live with most of the packs in Europe, and as long as they have a back line that can secure the ball and keep scoring tries they're going to be in good shape."

Byrne's former province Leinster travel to Aviva Premiership toppers on Sunday. Byrne would settle for a losing bonus point but thinks Leo Cullen's side will have bigger ambitions.

"Exeter next to never lose at home. They're eight points clear and in dynamite form at the moment.

"They're having a proper crack at Europe this year.

"Considering who they're playing, I'd be happy with that, but I don't think Leo or Leinster would be.

"I think they're genuinely going over there to put a bit of a coup on.

"They have a side that can put Exeter under pressure."

Cullen has opted to omit the likes of Jordan Larmour (on the bench) and Adam Byrne but the RTÉ analyst expects the younger generation to have an impact later in the game and then in the tournament.

"Leinster have an embarassment of riches. He's in a great shape to be able to choose the squad that he wants to play this particular game.

"He's put on guys that don't really make mistakes. The experience in this team is immense. This is a very strong team.

"(Fergus) McFadden is not as flashy and fast as other guys but he rarely makes a mistake.

"The longer that Leinster go over and stay in the game...

"I would expect changes next week.





