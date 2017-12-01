Dan Biggar believes that Saturday's clash against South Africa will deliver the final verdict on Wales' autumn campaign.

Biggar and company tackle the Springboks following defeats against Australia and New Zealand, plus an ugly 13-6 victory over unheralded Georgia.

And while Wales have impressively developed their attacking game on the back of employing fly-half Biggar and centre Owen Williams as midfield playmakers, the Wallabies and All Blacks left victorious after posting nine tries between them.

"We'll find out how decent an autumn we've had come Saturday at 4pm," Biggar said.

"If the scoreboard is in South Africa's favour, we will all have to admit it has probably been a poor autumn in terms of everything.

"But if we get a win, backed up against the performances against Australia and New Zealand, I think it will be a pretty decent autumn and will build in nicely to the Six Nations and the (2018) summer tour.

"It's massively important, and the only thing that matters, really, to us as a squad is to make sure we are winners on that field on Saturday rather than being positive about playing well, but not quite getting over the line.

"I always say you've got to be judged by results, and we have been disappointed with the results against Australia and New Zealand.

"But we have shown lots of positive signs in the way we play, and naturally if you are going to change your style and evolve in how you are playing, it's going to take time to get used to combinations and you have to find out things about yourselves.

"When we've got teams under the pump, which we have done this autumn, we have to make sure we don't take our foot of the throat, try to wear teams down and be a little bit more clinical.

"In terms of physicality and the size of their men, generally they (South Africa) are the toughest opponent.

"We need to toughen up at the weekend, and it's about not doing the pretty things, (but) knuckle down and get your boots dirty and front-up. We need to stop them, and if they get a roll on, it's a tough day."

Whatever happens on Saturday, Biggar will win his 60th cap when he takes to the pitch, therefore guaranteeing his availability for Wales when he joins Aviva Premiership club Northampton next term.

Under a new selection policy that took effect earlier this season, players who now agree contracts outside of Wales will not be available for their country unless they have reached 60 caps or more.

"We should call it the Dan Biggar Game!" Biggar added.

"It's one of those things. Just because you get to 60 caps doesn't mean that you are going to get picked for Wales forever and ever if you leave.

"But it obviously will mean that door is still open for me when I leave next year. It's nice to get that out the way as quickly as possible, so injury, form or whatever is out of the window. I can just concentrate on playing now."