New Zealand-born Hadleigh Parkes will make his Wales debut in Saturday's Principality Stadium clash against South Africa.

The Scarlets centre only completes a three-year Wales residency qualification this week, but head coach Warren Gatland has handed him an immediate opportunity alongside Scott Williams in midfield.

Parkes is one of five changes from the team beaten by world champions New Zealand last weekend for Wales' Under Armour Series finale.

Wales team to play South Africa: L Halfpenny (Scarlets); H Amos (Dragons), S Williams (Scarlets), H Parkes (Scarlets), S Evans (Scarlets); D Biggar (Ospreys), A Davies (Scarlets); R Evans (Scarlets), K Dacey (Cardiff Blues), S Andrews (Cardiff Blues), C Hill (Dragons), A W Jones (Ospreys, capt), A Shingler (Scarlets), J Navidi (Cardiff Blues), T Faletau (Bath).

Replacements: E Dee (Dragons), W Jones (Scarlets), R Jones (Ospreys), S Davies (Cardiff Blues), D Lydiate (Ospreys), R Webb (Ospreys), R Patchell (Scarlets), O Watkin (Ospreys).