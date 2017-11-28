No doubt there were celebrations in France when it was awarded the 2023 World Cup.

In terms of the here and now, however, French rugby has just come off the back of a mediocre year to say the least.

Guy Noves' side only won three of their 11 tests in this calendar year. On Saturday last, they finished their Autumn Series with a 23-23 draw against Japan in Paris.

Indeed, the visitors had a chance to claim victory but Yu Tamura missed a regulation conversion late on.

In just over nine weeks from now, France's Six Nations campaign will begin with a home assignment against Ireland.

At this remove, Eddie O'Sullivan is urging Irish fans to be cautious in their view that the French will be there there for taking, and adds that Les Bleus will be dangerous opponents first up on 3 February.

"We might find it hard that day even though we are a better team than them"

Speaking on Against The Head, the former Irish coach said: "What France have left in their locker is emotion. They are an emotional team and will come into the Six Nations off the back of that emotion the first day out in Paris.

"That motion will disipate as the championship slips away, but the problem for us is that we're the first one on the menu."

O'Sullivan continues: "They will meet us 'Full Metal Jacket'. They'll bring much intensity, playing with pride, La Marseillaise and all that. It's not a good place to go first. It would be better if we played them further down the line.

"We might find it hard that day even though we are a better team than them - tactically and technically better. That emotion could be a problem for us."