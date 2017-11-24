History, as well as recent form, suggests Ireland will win against Argentina tomorrow, partly because the match is in Dublin, but also because there is nothing at stake.

Argentina are regarded as Ireland's bogey team, despite being the only elite rugby playing nation with a negative head-to-head record against Ireland (Italy and Fiji excluded).

The two sides have met a total of 21 times, but only 16 of those were officially designated as tests. The IRFU didn't award caps for the first five of them, meaning that Frank O'Driscoll (father of Brian) was never awarded a cap for playing twice on a tour of Argentina in 1970.

Of the 16 matches between the pair, 12 have been simple test matches and four have been in World Cups.

On a shallow reading, the numbers look good for Ireland. They've won 10 of the 16, and nine of the non-World Cup games.

Argentina are also yet to win a test match in Dublin. However, Argentina have a knack for arriving to World Cups in good health, while Ireland, for whatever reason, appear to have the opposite knack.

Ireland's gift for peaking in the middle of a World Cup cycle and hitting a trough when the tournament arrives, means that Argentina have managed to end Irish interest in three of the past five World Cups.

1990, Ireland 20-18 Argentina

The Ireland rugby team did not exactly sit front and centre in the minds of the casual Irish sports fan in 1990.

In the Five Nations, they set the tone for the decade that followed by losing badly to England, Scotland and France, before beating Wales in the wooden spoon decider on the final weekend.

That was the story of the 1990s. Usually, the Welsh, with many of their talented working class players gone off earning a coin in Rugby League, would prove worse than us on the day.

But Ireland did at least manage to beat the Argentinians in the first official test match between the pair in October.

The match was the first game of a tour which saw the end of the career of the legendary Hugo Porta, after close to two decades in the Argentinian No. 10 jersey.

The Lansdowne Road game was the last match in which he kicked any points, as Argentina were hockeyed in both Twickenham and Murrayfield, perhaps putting Ireland's narrow 20-18 win into unflattering perspective.

The game was also notable in that future World Rugby Final referee Alain Rolland started his first test for Ireland at scrum half. He would earn two more caps against the USA and Italy in 1994 and 1995.

Ireland won out thanks to tries from Ulster winger Kenny Hooks and Michael Kiernan.

2003, Ireland 16-15 Argentina

The most significant Ireland victory of the lot and our only World Cup win over Argentina in four attempts.

Ireland had been landed in the group of death with the hosts Australia and the Argentina. The sole requirement for being designated a group of death in Rugby World Cups back then was that Argentina were the third seed in the group.

On the plus side, Australia were thought to be vulnerable at the time and were struggling to replace the departed John Eales/Tim Horan generation.

The big minus was that the Argentina game needed to be won. Ireland just about did, on a drama choked afternoon in Adelaide's zany looking cricket ground.

The only memory which survives for most people is Alan Quinlan's decisive first-half try.

Keith Wood, in his third to last game for Ireland, made a familiar burst off the back of a sloppy Argentinian lineout, dummied and fed Quinlan and the flanker bolted for the line.

Tackled just before crossing, he had to stretch and slam his arm down over the tryline to execute the score, injuring his shoulder badly in the act.

His World Cup was over but he'd made a vital contribution to Ireland's only World Cup win over Argentina.

2007, Ireland 15-30 Argentina

Probably Ireland's best performance of the 2007 World Cup though that isn't a lofty accolade.

Following their excruciatingly narrow 14-10 over Georgia, it was clear that Ireland were violently off-colour and had made some fundamental error in their preparation.

They went down badly against France in the penultimate game of the pool and entered the final game against Argentina in the Parc des Princes needing not only to win but to win by seven points, scoring four tries in the process. In the context of Ireland's form, this seemed fanciful, which it was.

The venue didn't bode well either. The Parc des Princes was a field of misery for Ireland. They had lost every Five Nations match they played there between 1974 and 1996. The 1972 Five Nations win over France took place in the old Stade Colombes and the next away win in Paris wouldn't arrive until St. Denis was built.

Eddie O'Sullivan bowed to the pressure he was under and selected Geordan Murphy at full-back. There was a brief flurry of excitement as Brian O'Driscoll scored a super try before half-time to give Ireland the lead.

However, the sensational Juan Martin Hernandez, who hit drop goals for fun later in the game, executed a perfect garryowen to set up a try in the corner for Horacio Agulla.

Murphy finished off a super try in the corner early in the second half to give Ireland a glimpse of hope but the conversion was missed and Eddie O'Sullivan wouldn't register another score in France that autumn.

2008, Ireland 17-3 Aregntina

An unimpressive but important win for Ireland as it guaranteed their place in the top eight in the world ahead of the World Cup draw.

It came at the end of a wobbly and traumatic year for Irish rugby. For the first and only time in the noughties, Ireland lost three Six Nations.

Eddie O'Sullivan, mortally wounded after the '07 World Cup debacle, stepped down following the 32-10 defeat to Brian Ashton's England in Twickenham.

Declan Kidney assumed the top job but his reign showed little sign of promise in his first year in charge.

Ireland-Argentina was a poorish game in front of a three-quarters full Croke Park. Tommy Bowe trotted over in the corner in the last five minutes to score the only try and give Ireland a 17-3 win.

After the match, George Hook told the RTÉ audience that Ireland were now vulnerable against both Italy and Scotland and were serious wooden spoon contenders in 2009.

Ireland would win their first Grand Slam in 61 years four months later.

2015, Ireland 20-43 Argentina

Such was the nature of Ireland's victory over France, that not even a major injury crisis could disturb the serenity of the Irish fans who headed for Cardiff for the quarter-final against Argentina.

The early sucker punches did, however. Tries from Matias Moroni and Juan Imhoff left Ireland 14-0 down after just 10 minutes.

Terrific tries either side of half-time by Luke Fitzgerald and Jordi Murphy looked capable of rescuing the game for Ireland.

But just when Ireland were back within striking distance, the Argentinians kicked again with tries from Tuculet and Imhoff guaranteeing victory.

Improbably, the most hyped and decorated Irish team of all-time were dumped out - once again - at the quarter-final stage.

The post-mortem fixated on the drawbacks of Ireland's conservative gameplan when set alongside Argentina's free-flowing, Graham Henry inspired approach.