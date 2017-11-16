Owen Farrell has been recalled for England's clash with Australia at Twickenham on Saturday after being rested for the autumn opener against Argentina.

Farrell is picked at inside centre in place of Henry Slade, who drops to the replacements' bench, in one of two changes in personnel to the backline that helped topple the Pumas 21-8.

Jonny May's recovery from a hamstring strain sees him selected on the right wing while Mike Brown's failure to recover from concussion sees Anthony Watson start at full-back for the first time.

France manager Guy Noves kept faith with the team who lost to New Zealand when he named the same starting line-up to play South Africa on Saturday.

The Wallabies have named an unchanged team following their 29-21 victory against Wales .

Kurtley Beale, who spent last season at Wasps, will win his 70th cap after being retained at full-back in a team captained by Michael Hooper.

Will Genia and Quade Cooper form the half-backs - the same partnership that orchestrated England's downfall at the 2015 World Cup, Australia's last win in the fixture.

England: A Watson; J May, J Joseph, O Farrell, E Daly; G Ford, B Youngs; M Vunipola, D Hartley, D Cole, J Launchbury, C Lawes, Robshaw, S Underhill, N Hughes

Australia: K Beale; M Koroibete, T Kuridrani, S Kerevi, R Hodge: B Foley, W Genia; S Sio, T Polota-Nau, S Kepu, R Simmons, A Coleman, N Hanigan, M Hooper, S McMahon.

Young halfbacks Antoine Dupont and Anthony Belleau were included on Thursday along with centre Mathieu Bastareaud for the clash at the Stade de France between two nations who bid to host the 2023 World Cup.

France lost 38-18 to New Zealand on Saturday after a dismal first half, their 11th defeat in a row by the world champions.

Les Bleus have lost their last five tests against South Africa, including three by a margin of at least 20 points, but the Springboks were humbled 38-3 by Ireland last weekend.

France: Nans Ducuing, Teddy Thomas, Mathieu Bastareaud, Geoffrey Doumayrou, Yoann Huget Anthony Belleau, Antoine Dupont, Louis Picamoles, Kevin Gourdon, Judicael Cancoriet, Paul Gabrillagues, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Rabah Slimani, Guilhem Guirado, Jefferson Poirot.

Seb Davies will start at number eight for Wales against Georgia in Cardiff on Saturday in one of 14 changes coach Warren Gatland made to his starting line-up.

Only Liam Williams remains from last week's side that lost 29-21 to Australia with flanker Dan Lydiate appointed as captain.

Williams played at wing in the loss to the Wallabies but switches to fullback against Georgia.

Leon Brown, Sam Cross and Owen Watkin, who made their debuts off the bench last week, get a first start for Wales and uncapped hooker Elliot Dee has been named among the replacements.

Wales: L Williams, A Cuthbert, S Williams, O Watkin, H Amos, R Priestland, R Webb, S Davies, S Cross, D Lydiate, C Hill, A Beard, L Brown, K Dacey, N Smith

Cornell du Preez will make his first start for Scotland after being included in Gregor Townsend's side to face New Zealand at BT Murrayfield.

Du Preez is one of two enforced changes by Townsend, with Zander Fagerson also coming into the side that beat Samoa 44-38 last weekend, with WP Nel and Ryan Wilson ruled out through injury.

Luke Hamilton and Byron McGuigan could make their debuts from the bench after they were included for the first time, while Grant Gilchrist and Simon Berghan were also named on the bench with Chris Harris dropping out of the 23.

Scotland: S Hogg, T Seymour, H Jones, A Dunbar, L Jones, F Russell, A Price, C du Preez, H Watson, J Barclay, J Gray, B Toolis, Z Fargerson, S McInally, D Marfo.

Italy opted for consistency as they named an unchanged side to take on Argentina in Florence on Saturday after a narrow win over Fiji last weekend.

Italy did change two players on the bench with Federico Zani coming in for Marco Lazzaroni and Edoardo Gori being replaced by Tito Tebaldi.

"I know this is a difficult choice for the six players in the squad that have not yet had an opportunity in these November tests," said coach Conor O'Shea.

"But after the Fiji game we wanted to keep consistency in our choices, especially for a game such as the one against the Pumas that will be, in every respect, much more challenging and difficult to deal with."

Italy: J Hayward, L Sarto, T Boni, T Castello, M Bellini, C Canna, M Violi, S Parisse (captain), A Steyn, F Minto, D Budd, M Fuser, S Ferrari, L Bigi, A Lovotti