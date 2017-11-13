Rob Kearney has revealed that there has been no resting on the laurels of their victory over South Africa in the Ireland camp, with Joe Schmidt quick to point out areas of their play that could have been better.

Ireland scored their biggest ever win over the Springboks in a one-sided 38-3 victory at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday but the notoriously perfectionist Kiwi wasn't just handing out claps on the back afterwards.

"Everyone was obviously delighted with the win," Kearney told RTÉ Sport. "It was a pretty good performance from us, albeit South Africa will probably be a little bit disappointed with theirs.

"The scoreline probably flattered us a fraction but all in all, the camp was a really happy place all over the weekend and this morning.

"But, in typical Joe fashion, he picked out a fair few clips for us that we can work on going forward. We'll be trying to improve on a few things this week."

The Leinster full-back said the squad have fully turned their attention to Saturday's second November international against Fiji, and insisted there would be no complacency against a side who lost 19-10 to Italy last weekend.

"That's probably one of the beauties of the management and the squad that we have, that the coaches have the ability to turn the page really early on in the week.

"Joe has shown us some player profiles of exactly what some of these players can do and the threats they pose. So after watching that, you know pretty well that you're in a battle against some really good players.

"They have some world-class players, who have the ability to beat players one-on-one very easily.

"As a team, their collective game has improved significantly over the last couple of years.

"We know they'll pose a huge amount of threats and it will be a massive test for the squad."

Schmidt has added Sean Reidy and Jordi Murphy to the squad after Tommy O'Donnell and Dan Leavy were ruled out through injury.

Louth native Kearney started for Ireland despite having missed the majority of the season so far due to a hamstring injury sustained in September.

He admits that was a big boost, especially with the likes of Darren Sweetnam, who made his international debut replacing Kearney in the closing stages against the South Africans, providing increased competition for the number 15 shirt.

"Obviously my own preparation coming into that game wasn't ideal. I would have liked a little bit more game time. I only had 80 minutes in the nine weeks coming up to it.

"But you take a lot of confidence from the fact that the coach is backing you to go in fresh and do what he expects of you.

"The final thing that Joe said to us after the game was 'There is a huge amount of competition for jerseys in this squad'.

"There may well be some changes this week and some new faces taking the field, who will want to put themselves in the best position to play against Argentina.

"So there's a lot of competition. Coaches love it. Players like it sometimes, when they're on the right side of it. But I think ultimately it's the best thing to ensure the squad is continually improving going forward.

Ireland v Fiji (5.30pm kick-off), is live on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player from 4.30pm and on RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday Sport. RTE Sport Online will have a live blog from 5pm.