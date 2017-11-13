Eddie Jones has apologised for his expletive-laden outburst during England's victory over Argentina and has accepted responsibility for the poor performance.

At one point during the second half at Twickenham on Saturday a television camera in front of the coach's box showed Jones slam down his notebook and mouth "F***, how f****** stupid are we?"

"I'd like to apologise for swearing in public. It's not acceptable so I apologise for that and I'll find a different way to express my frustration in the future," said Jones.

An ugly 21-8 triumph over the Pumas recorded a 20th victory in 21 Tests under Jones but it was among the worst displays of his tenure and the Australian insists he was at fault.

"I thought our effort and application were first class. Argentina are a difficult team, but I obviously didn't coach the team well enough," Jones said.

"It's my fault the team didn't play well so I take full responsibility for that. I just didn't coach them well enough."