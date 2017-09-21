Leinster have been dealt injury blows ahead of their match with Toyota Cheetahs tomorrow evening in Bloemfontein in the Pro14 with Luke McGrath, Fergus McFadden and James Ryan ruled out.



McGrath (arm) and McFadden (hamstring) have flown home to Dublin to begin preparations for the Edinburgh game next week.

Both are expected to be available for selection for that game.

Ryan (foot) was not considered for selection but has not flown home to Dublin with McGrath and McFadden as he is unlikely to be available for the Edinburgh clash.

Caelan Doris has joined the squad in Cape Town as cover.

Joey Carbery will start at full back while Dave Kearney is also retained but swaps wings this week and starts on the right wing with Barry Daly named on the left wing for his first start of the campaign.

With Isa Nacewa captaining the side from number 12, Noel Reid shifts outside him to the number 13 shirt. In the half backs, Jamison Gibson-Park starts at scrumhalf with Ross Byrne at ten.

In the pack, it's a new front row with Cian Healy, James Tracy and Michael Bent starting having come off the bench last week.

Ross Molony again starts at lock but is joined this week by Mick Kearney for his first start of the season.



In the back row Jordi Murphy starts at blind side with Jack Conan again at eight, while Josh van der Flier will win his 50th cap from the open side.

Peter Dooley returns from injury to take his place on the bench.

Leinster team: Joey Carbery, Dave Kearney, Noel Reid, Isa Nacewa, Barry Daly, Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Cian Healy, James Tracy, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Mick Kearney, Jordi Murphy, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan

Replacements: Seán Cronin, Peter Dooley, Andrew Porter, Rhys Ruddock, Max Deegan, Nick McCarthy, Cathal Marsh, Rory O’Loughlin