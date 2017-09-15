Leinster head coach Leo Cullen welcomes back a number of international players for Saturday’s Pro14 game away to the Southern Kings (KO 1pm Irish time), with James Ryan handed his first provincial start.

Leinster's plans for their maiden trip to South Africa were disrupted this week when Jamison Gibson-Park and Isa Nacewa were forced to returned to Dublin where they successfully applied for a visa from the South African Embassy.

The two players will rejoin the squad on Sunday in Cape Town on Sunday in preparation for the Round 4 game against the Toyota Cheetahs next Friday evening.

Joey Carbery has recovered to take up the full back slot for his first competitive outing of the season, with Adam Byrne on the right wing and Dave Kearney also returning from injury to take the number 11 jersey.

Noel Reid has recovered from a hand injury and will partner Rory O'Loughlin in midfield, with Cullen retaining the half-back pairing of Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne.

In the pack Ed Byrne makes his first start at loosehead prop, alongside Seán Cronin and Andrew Porter in the front row.

In the second row Ryan, won two Irish caps during the summer tour to USA and Japan, gets his first start for Leinster alongside Ross Molony.

In the back row Rhys Ruddock captains the side with Jordi Murphy making his competitive return from an ACL injury that he picked up last November in the Ireland against New Zealand game in Chicago, with Jack Conan named at number 8.

Leinster: Joey Carbery; Adam Byrne, Rory O'Loughlin, Noel Reid, Dave Kearney; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath; Ed Byrne, Seán Cronin, Andrew Porter; Ross Molony, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock (captain), Jordi Murphy, Jack Conan.

Replacements: James Tracy, Cian Healy, Michael Bent, Mick Kearney, Josh van der Flier, Nick McCarthy, Cathal Marsh, Jordan Larmour.