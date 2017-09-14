Chris Henry returns to the Ulster starting XV for their Guinness Pro14 clash against champions Scarlets

Henry will captain the side for the fixture, which will be played five years to the day since former Ulster player Nevin Spence passed away, along with his father Noel and brother Graham.

Luke Marshall, Kyle McCall and Alan O'Connor also come in to start.

Ulster: Louis Ludik, Andrew Trimble, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Christian Lealiifano, John Cooney; Kyle McCall, Rob Herring, Wiehahn Herbst, Kieran Treadwell, Alan O'Connor, Chris Henry (capt), Sean Reidy, Jean Deysel.

Replacements: John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Rodney Ah You, Robbie Diack, Matthew Rea, Paul Marshall, Peter Nelson, Tommy Bowe.

Connacht head coach Kieran Keane has made seven changes to the side that secured a bonus-point win against the Southern Kings last week as the province travel to Rodney Parade to take on Bernard Jackman's Dragons tomorrow night (7.30pm).

Rory Scholes, Caolin Blade, Denis Coulson, Conor Carey, Quinn Roux and Jake Heenan all come into the side for their first starts of the season as Eoghan Masterson comes back in for his second start.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran, Darragh Leader, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Rory Scholes, Jack Carty, Caolin Blade; Denis Coulson, Tom McCartney, Conor Carey, Quinn Roux, James Cannon, Eoghan Masterson, Jake Heenan, John Muldoon (capt).

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Peter McCabe, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Gavin Thornbury, Jarrad Butler, Kieran Marmion, Steve Crosbie, Eoin Griffin.