Leinster have admitted that "a valuable lesson has been learned" after two of their players were forced to return to Dublin from South Africa due to visa issues.

Isa Nacewa and Jamison Gibson-Park were denied entry because a new rule was brought in last January that a visa is required for New Zealand nationals to enter South Africa.



Leinster head of rugby operations Guy Easterby said: "Unfortunately this visa was not applied for by Leinster Rugby on behalf of Jamison Gibson-Park and Isa Nacewa in advance of the squad leaving Dublin Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

"It was only brought to our attention upon landing into Johannesburg on Wednesday morning that this was now a requirement.



"This was clearly an administrative oversight on our part and a valuable lesson has been learned.



"Nick McCarthy will arrive in later today and for the moment no other player will be called up to the squad.



"The squad is looking forward to the considerable challenge that awaits them against the Southern Kings."