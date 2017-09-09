Andrew Trimble scored two first-half tries as Ulster held on to beat Benetton Treviso 21-14 at the Stadio Monigo for their second straight Guinness Pro14 Conference B win.

Ireland international wing Trimble, appearing 12 years to the day since making his Ulster debut and appointed skipper, helped the Irish side establish a 21-0 lead.

Opposite wing Jacob Stockdale scored Ulster's third try early in the second half and, although Treviso hit back through Federico Ruzza and Ian McKinley touchdowns, the Irish side survived a late onslaught.

Ulster, who beat South African side the Cheetahs 42-19 in their opening game last week, led 14-0 at half-time.

Trimble scooped up a loose ball and darted in under the posts for the opening score, converted by scrum-half John Cooney, to give Ulster a 7-0 lead in the 10th minute.

Stockdale raced in to touch down at the corner in the 23rd minute, but the left wing's effort was ruled out for a forward pass.

But the visitors stretched their lead to 14 points in the 26th minute when Trimble crossed following neat interplay, which also involved full-back Louis Ludik and Cooney.

Cooney was successful with his second conversion, while the Italians were denied a scoring chance in the corner when right wing Angelo Esposito was forced into touch by some excellent scrambling defence.

Trimble was withdrawn early in the second half and replaced by Luke Marshall, while Chris Henry and Andy Warwick went on for No.8 Jean Deysel and prop Callum Black respectively.

Neither side created further try-scoring chances until just after the hour mark when Stockdale followed up Cooney's charge down on Giorgio Bronzini's attempted clearance to go over.

Cooney added two more points with a well-struck conversion to edge the Irish side further ahead at 21-0.

Treviso then mounted a spirited fightback. They grabbed their first try in the 67th minute through lock Ruzza, who touched down at the end of a rampaging maul and McKinley converted.

Ulster were given a fright when Treviso reduced the arrears further in the closing stages.

Centre Tommy Allen chased his own neat kick ahead and won back possession before sending McKinley over for the Italians' second converted try.

But the visitors held on through the final eight minutes to inflict on Treviso a second straight Guinness PRO14 defeat.