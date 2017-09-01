Bernard Jackman wants the Dragons to follow the Munster formula of "effort and honesty" and rise as a genuine force in the Pro14.

Jackman's team host Leinster tomorrow afternoon hoping to make a statement of intent, but it's the example of his old province's great rivals that he's keen to follow: one built on pride in the parish and pride in the shirt.

"People in the Valleys are more engaged [with the club]," Jackman told RTÉ Sport's Damien O'Meara.

"They want to follow regional rugby and want to see a team that represents them.

"For me it's about creating a structure and seeing how people respond to that. It's much harder for the Dragons players now than it was. I'm really putting pressure on them but that's my job as a coach.

"Munster did it years ago. It's not all about winning trophies and Munster obviously had a lot of heartache.

"They built up a fanbase but people obviously respected their effort and their honesty and they were good people. There were people from the parish playing for Munster and we need people playing from the Gwent parish playing for Gwent.

"They can be role models for the next generation. I came from a GAA background and I just feel having pride in what you represent can make up for talent in a lot of areas."

Jackman left Top 14 club Grenoble last March and was named as Dragons head coach in June.

He's relishing the chance to face Leinster - who he represented for five years - but is under no illusions about the size of the task at hand.

"It's an ideal fixture for me because I haven't got to play Leinster since I left," he said.

"The reality is Leinster have the best strength in depth of any team in this competition.

"It doesn't matter who they have out, they can add in a couple of world-class foreigners like Isa Nacewa and Scott Fardy along with the next generation of Irish internationals.

"It's exciting. I don't know where we're at, whether we'll be good enough in round 1. But we'l be in the fight anyway."

