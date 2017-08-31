Christian Lealiifano is set to make his first Ulster appearance on Friday in the historic Guinness PRO14 opener versus the Cheetahs at Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 7.35pm).



Fellow summer signings Jean Deysel and John Cooney will also make their competitive debuts for the province, having both lined out during the pre-season fixtures.



Tomorrow's match will mark a momentous chapter in the history of the PRO14 Championship, as Southern Hemisphere sides join the competition for the first time, with the Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs making their maiden trip to Belfast.

Meanwhile, Craig Gilroy has a stress fracture in his lower back and he is expected to be out of action until late November.



Ulster: Charles Piutau, Andrew Trimble, Tommy Bowe, Stuart McCloskey, Louis Ludik, Christian Lealiifano, John Cooney; Kyle McCall, Rob Herring, Wiehahn Herbst, Robbie Diack, Alan O'Connor, Jean Deysel, Chris Henry (capt), Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: John Andrew, Callum Black, Rodney Ah You, Matthew Rea, Sean Reidy, David Shanahan, Peter Nelson, Darren Cave.

Andrew Conway

Munster have also named their side for tomorrow's Musgrave Park clash with Treviso (7.35pm).

Academy flanker Sean O’Connor comes into the back row to make his first Pro14 appearance and returning international Andrew Conway joins the back-three at full-back.

Meanwhile, following a scan for the ankle knock he sustained in Worcester, Gerbrandt Grobler will meet with a specialist next week, Conor Oliver undergoes shoulder surgery this week and is expected to be sidelined until the new year.

James Cronin underwent a knee scope and will be unavailable for the opening rounds of the season.

Ian McKinley has been named at full-back for the visitors.

Munster: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Chris Farrell, Jaco Taute, Alex Wootton; Tyler Bleyendaal (capt), Duncan Williams; Liam O’Connor, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Sean O’Connor, Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Mike Sherry, Brian Scott, Ciaran Parker, Fineen Wycherley, Robin Copeland, James Hart, Ian Keatley, Dan Goggin.