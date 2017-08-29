Donal Lenihan thinks that Leinster are under pressure to lift a trophy this year but believes that they have the depth of talent to the win the inaugural Pro14 competition, which kicks off on Friday.

Leo Cullen's side led the Pro12 for long stretches last season but were eliminated in the semi-finals by eventual winners Scarlets. They also exited the Champions Cup at the last-four stage to runners-up Clermont Auvergne.

The three-time European kingpins last tasted success when they won the Pro12 in 2013/14.

"I think they're favourites for the league," former Ireland international Lenihan told 2fm's Game On.

"After three years without a trophy the pressure will be on them but I think they have the quality within them to perform.

"For whatever reason last year they fell away at the business end, which really undermined what was up to that point a huge amount of progress.

"The talent is there. Look at the contribution Johnny Sexton, Sean O'Brien and Tadhg Furlong made to the Lions tour.

"(Coach) Stuart Lancaster is there from the off, Jordan Larmour, who has been playing full-back in pre-season, is an outstanding talent."

Lenihan also highlighted Leinster's array of riches in the back row.

"They have eight or nine international back-row forwards to pick from. It's incredible talent," he said.

"Jack Conan hasn't been shy about saying he wants that No 8 jersey. Jamie Heaslip has seen off all comers over the course of his career so that battle is going to be incredible.

"Look at the guys fighting for the No 7 shirt. (Sean) O'Brien, (Josh) Van der Flier, Dan Leavy.

"The one concern is the midfield. Garry Ringrose (shoulder) and Robbie Henshaw (chest) are going to be out for a while so who fills in there?

"But other than that they're going to be competitive on all fronts and the competition for places is incredible."

"If Munster were told they would make the semi-finals of both tournaments they'd be thrilled"

Despite them being second favourites in the betting, the Cork man is less optimistic over his native province's prospects of matching a season where they were Pro12 runners-up and in the Champions Cup final four.

"Last season, they over-achieved getting to those two semi-finals.

"Given the circumstances around Anthony Foley's passing, they were going out battling against the odds.

"Right now, if Munster were told they would make the semi-finals of both tournaments they'd be thrilled."

Lenihan is concerned that the impending departure of Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus, who said last week that he could leave for the Springboks before December if Munster find a replacement, will overshadow their season.

"Erasmus leaving by December or earlier has to be destabilising, no matter what they say.

"It's very difficult to get somebody in mid-season in the head coach role.

"We could well have a scenario where Erasmus is gone by Christmas and there's no longer-term successor put in place, which isn't ideal.

"You saw it with Connacht last year. Once the announcement came out in January that Pat Lam was leaving for Bristol, there didn't seem to be the same bite within the setup.

"At least Munster know their position going into the season, but it remains to be seen whether they're able to maintain the same high standard they achieved last year."

Lenihan sees potential improvement in 2015-16 winners Connacht after a disappointing defence of their title.

"Kieran Keane has a huge reputation in New Zealand. They think he'll go well in Connacht," he observed

"Tiernan O'Halloran is just one of the players coming out already saying how impressed they've been with him. That augurs well."

He also welcomes Ulster's appointment of Jono Gibbes as head coach under Director of Rugby coach Les Kiss.

However, he fears the former Leinster forwards coach doesn't have the personnel up front to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2005/06.

"Ulster have been the great underachievers. It's 11 years since they won a trophy so there's going to be huge pressure on Les Kiss this season."

"Getting in Jono Gibbes is the most significant business they have done but I don't think they have bolstered their front five enough to turn them into a trophy-winning outfit."