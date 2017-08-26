Veteran second-row Marie Louise Reilly confirmed her retirement from international rugby after Ireland's bitterly disappointing loss to Wales in the World Cup seventh-placed play-off.

A tournament which had promised so much badly unravelled with defeat to France in their final Pool C game ending hopes of making the semi-finals, and further blows against Australia and then the Welsh costing the Irish automatic qualification for the next World Cup in the USA.

Head coach Tom Tierney stepped away from his role after Saturday's setback, and 37-year-old Reilly - a Grand Slam winner in 2015 - hung up her boots in the aftermath. More stalwarts could follow her.

"That might be it for me now," Reilly told RTÉ Sport.

"I got a picture with my niece on the sideline [after the game] on one side of the fence. Hopefully in a few years time she''ll be on the other side and I'll be there supporting her.

"In a few of the games our tackle count was way too high, and that's down to player responsibility. We just didn't think on the pitch.

"At international level things can go for you and against you. Te slightest thing can change the flow of pressure in a game. and you might not get the ball for another 20 minutes. I think that's what happened today, especially in the first 20 minutes."