Ireland women's rugby coach Tom Tierney agrees that the World Cup performance has been a "failure" but insists that the preparation for the tournament was not inadequate.

Ireland were beaten 36-24 by Australia in the fifth place play-off semi-final in Kingspan Stadium in Belfast on Tuesday afternoon.

They now face into a 7th/8th place playoff game against either Canada or Wales in Queen's University, Belfast on Saturday.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport after the match, Tierney agreed that the World Cup campaign would have to be regarded as a "failure".

"I suppose I would, yes absolutely (call this World Cup a failure). That's the bottom line. We were planning to have a big game against France. We were planning on hopefully winning against France and getting into a semi-final.

"So we're not shying away from the fact that if we're playing 7th against 8th it is a bad campaign. Yes, absolutely."

However, Tierney insisted that the pre-tournament preparation was not inadequate in response to claims that Ireland hadn't played enough serious warm-up games in advance of the competition.

"We prepared very, very well. We stand over everything that we did. Unfortunately, we didn't perform. We got through the first two games. We got the wins. But against France, it didn't go to plan, especially in the first 30 minutes. And today was a very tough day.

"The girls were oretty down for the last few days. But we're making excuses. We were up against a better team today. And we just have to give credit to the Australians.

"I'm making no excuses. We didn't perform. We're not the first Irish team not to go well in a World Cup."