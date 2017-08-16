Connacht CEO Willie Ruane has confirmed that the province has narrowed their search for a new stadium down to three locations.

The Irish Independent are reporting that a redevelopment of their current home at the Sportsground remains a viable option as discussions are ongoing with the Irish Greyhound Board, with Galway United's Eamonn Deacy Park and a third site in the city docks are also being considered.

Ruane, however, did add that the process is moving a lot slower than he had hoped.

"We're at the phase now where we have three potential locations, they're fully scoped out, fully costed, drawings done, all of that and it really is a case of selecting which location we'd go with and then progress it to the next stage," Ruane said.

"Some of that comes down to what we'd be able to achieve, and what might be viable in each location, then obviously engaging with the stake holders in each of those. That's where it's at.

"Unfortunately, and this has been the case for a while, we're working on other people's pace, so we're dependent on others.

"We're working at the pace of others, but we're pushing it as much as we can. It's frustrating, I won't deny that."