The start gun went off just five days ago; and now we’re heading for a World Cup shootout.

As the two highest ranked teams in Pool C, that final fixture between Ireland and France always had the look of a showdown for progression to the semi-finals.

It’s just that no one expected the road to Thursday’s face-off to be so littered with danger.

Australia, buoyed by a desire to spoil the party, played on opening-night nerves to make Irish supporters sweat but Japan surprised everyone with an impressively steely and potent performance.

The UCD Bowl was crammed with enthusiastic fans who brightened up an overcast Dublin Sunday, but they fell quiet in a first half the Sakura 15 dominated.

It took serious guts to claw back that 14-point half-time deficit and keep dreams intact, but questions lingered when the dust settled.

Hannah Tyrrell tackles Honoka Tsutsumi

"We’re just not clicking at the minute," Hannah Tyrrell said afterwards, the wing crushing any suggestion nerves had affected the Irish display.

"We’re having a lot of unforced errors and that’s really hampering us from getting going.

"Nerves are part and parcel of games for people; it’s how you deal with them."

Tom Tierney remained defiant, and labelled the clash with France a "cup final".

"Nobody has put a loss beside our name," he said.

And that really is all that counts now.

This is tournament rugby in its purest form; 12 teams, three pools, only the winners and best runners-up progressing to the last four.

There is simply no room for error, and that burden – not to mention the pressure of being the host nation – has hung over Ireland like an overcoat in 30-degree heat.

They’ll have to cast off the shackles and roll over vaunted opponents but that’s been done before – and without Sene Naoupu, Alison Miller and Tyrrell herself, who were all withdrawn from February’s game due to Sevens commitments.

"We got the job done," Tyrrell added. "We’re just looking ahead to France now to rectify things."

It’s never easy hosting major tournaments. It can galvanise you and it can suffocate you.

Ireland have twice been on the ropes now, looking towards their corner bleary-eyed and shaken, but they keep coming out swinging when everyone else has thrown in the towel.

It will take something remarkable for them to take their tournament north of the border.

The only thing we know is that they’ll go down fighting.