Former Ireland international Reggie Corrigan believes that Ireland prop Jack McGrath should join compatriot Tadhg Furlong in the Lions’ front row for the final test on Saturday.

The Ireland loose-head prop came off the bench for the final ten minutes of last weekend’s victory in Wellington and helped the Lions fight back for the win in the final minutes of the series-levelling test.

McGrath has yet to start a test for the Lions on this tour of New Zealand with England prop Mako Vunipola the first choice at loose-head prop the opening two internationals.

But Vunipola had a game to forget on Saturday as the Saracens forward gave away a string of penalties with the final one resulting in a game-ending yellow card, which resulted in McGrath's introduction.

"The first thing I would do is put Jack McGrath in if I was selecting that team," Corrigan told 2fm's Game On.

"Pre the first two tests, I thought Vunipola had edged it and deserved to be getting the starting place and offered more in ball-carrying ability.

"In both tests, I was disappointed with him, I didn’t think he offered much at all. But the last day, he was brain-dead in two of the things that he did and ultimately could have cost the Lions.

"He ended up in the bin for ten minutes and was lucky only to get the bin after what had happened earlier.

"I thought he had an appalling game and didn’t contribute anything and I really would change that straight away and put Jack McGrath in."

And Corrigan also believes that first-test captain Peter O'Mahony was scape-goated after that opening defeat, allowing coach Warren Gatland to recall tour captain Sam Warbuton.

"The big call was bringing in Warbuton. I did say that I felt O’Mahony was going to be unlucky and feel the wrath and be somewhat of a scapegoat for Gatland and that turned out to be the case," added Corrigan.

"It wasn’t that O’Mahony had played badly, it was simply a case that he needed someone to point the finger at and Peter O’Mahony was that person. It was very unfair on him to be the one that was singled out.

"And I didn’t think Warbuton did a whole lot at the weekend. Afterwards, he was being praised for his work at the breakdown. But I didn’t see it all that much and I was still scratching my head a little bit."

In fact, the former Ireland prop believes that the victory was over-hyped and that the Lions were quite fortunate to win a game, considering New Zealand out-half Beauden Barrett's below-par performance.

"Let’s not kid ourselves. The Lions won the game and we are delighted about that but I am scratching my head somewhat as to how they did win the game.

"Because even with the red card, they struggled to make a big impression.

"Beauden Barrett had a terrible game. He missed nine very kickable points so that was a let off. And they only had 14 men and the Lions were still struggling for long, long periods.

"We outscored the All Blacks 2-0 in terms of tries and that’s brilliant and something we can be proud of. But it didn’t turn into an amazing performance.

"We got a result and we need to do a hell of a lot more if we are to beat the A Blacks on Saturday."

One area of the Lions play that did impress the former Leinster man was the performance and combination of Irish half-backs Conor Murray and Jonathan Sexton, who started the second test and made a huge impact.

"One of the main things that impressed me was the combination of Murray and Sexton together. That combination coming back together made a difference. I thought that worked really well and I thought that was the most telling change throughout the match."