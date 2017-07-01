The Lions deserve "massive credit" for their victory over New Zealand but the All Blacks will still take the series, according to Bernard Jackman.

Warren Gatland’s side trailed 18-9 against the 14 men, following Sonny Bill Williams’ first-half sending-off, with 20 minutes to play.

However, tries from Taulupe Faletau and Conor Murray, and a late penalty from Owen Farrell handed the visitors a 24-21 win and a shot at a historic series victory next week.

But the stats show that the Lions conceded 13 penalties and have failed to address an issue that has plagued the tourists since arriving in New Zealand.

"All week there’s been a lot of pressure on the team," Jackman told RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday Sport.

"[There was talk] about if the Lions weren’t competitive, would this be the end of the Lions?

"Can you imagine this group of players feeling that’s on their shoulders, not just a Test series but the whole future of the Lions tradition being potentially based around their last two games.

"After the red card, they didn’t really kick on, they dipped. The All Blacks were on top and built a lead. That builds even more pressure and you get anxious and you lose your train of thought.

"I thought the mental strength their showed to actually kick on and come out of that slump [was great]. They deserve massive credit."

The sides will return to Eden Park next week, the scene of the first Test and a venue that the home side have not lost at in 23 years, to decide the series.

Jackman, newly appointed as coach of Dragons, was not getting carried away in the aftermath of a famous win.

"You still have to fancy the All Blacks," he said.

"They’re the best team in the world. From the Lions point of view, they’ve saved some pride; they’ve nothing to lose next weekend."