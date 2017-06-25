Connacht legend Johnny O'Connor is returning to the Sportsground to join new head coach Kieran Keane's backroom team as senior strength and conditioning coach.

Former Ireland international flanker O'Connor played 137 times for Connacht over 10 years as a player with the province, sandwiching a three-year spell at English club Wasps that saw him win two Premiership titles and two Heineken Cup medals.

Following his retirement in 2013, O'Connor, who won 12 caps for Ireland, took up a strength and conditioning role with Arsenal and then a similar position with Galway United last year.

The 37-year-old said: "This is a dream job for me and I am delighted to get the opportunity to go back to where it all started and where I played for 10 years.

"It is a real honour and I look forward to working with the squad and coaching team. I’d like to thank everyone at Galway United and wish them all the best for the rest of the season."

Connacht chief executive Willie Ruane added: "We are delighted to be welcoming Johnny back to Connacht Rugby as Senior Strength & Conditioning Coach.

He is someone that is hugely passionate about the area of S&C but also extremely passionate about the club and the people we represent.

"He has gained some valuable experience at both Arsenal and Galway United and I have no doubt that he will be a huge asset for us and the S&C team going forward."