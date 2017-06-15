Ronan O'Gara has spoken of the "refreshing, enthralling" enthusiasm Ireland's gunslingers showed in the defeat of the USA last weekend and said it reminded him all over again of what the game is all about.

A youthful outfit ran in nine tries in a 55-18 victory at the Red Bull Arena to start their summer tour in style.

O'Gara, along with former teammates Girvan Dempsey and Felix Jones, is part of the coaching team for the tour to the US and Japan.

With many of Ireland's frontliners in New Zealand with the Lions, Joe Schmidt has given a slew of fresh faces the chance to shine, and O'Gara has been inspired by their exuberance.

"It reminded me of my first days in camp; first few weeks, first few caps," he told RTÉ 2fm's Game On.

"Your mindset starting off then is completely different to when you finish up, but everyone starts somewhere.

"We all forget that. A guy gets a big name or reputation out of rugby, but they forget that all these players had bumps, or knockbacks or setbacks throughout their career. It was so refreshing to see - not that I'd forgotten - exactly what it meant to young rugby players winning their first cap.

"The dressing room after Saturday was fantastic. It was so refreshing, so enthralling. To see a guy like Andrew Porter win a first cap for his country, and what it meant to him... he was absolutely beyond buzzing.

"That's why we all got into rugby in the first place, to play for your country."

O'Gara, currently a part of the Racing 92 set-up, revealed he put his boots back on in a hands-on approach to his role with Ireland and shared his deep desire to keep climbing the ladder.

With Schmidt, he said he had the ideal mentor.

"It was fantastic to see the unity, the preparation the coaches and the players put in and the reward they got after 80 minutes," O'Gara added.

"It's only when you step back a little bit and you get a bit of time out to reflect that you see there are so many more components with what the coach has to do. It's a fascinating job.

"I was lucky with Joe the fact that I wasn't really doing much coaching so he kind of gave me a playing role on the USA team for the week so I was going against the lads who were playing. It was brilliant. When you get in amongst them you can hear what the level of communication is.

"That accelerates your development and your learnings when you see what they're like in the middle of battle. The intensity teams train under with Joe is high; he kind of makes the game nearly easier than some of his training sessions!

"At 21, 22 I wasn't one of the best players on the team. Four years into coaching I wouldn't be one of the best coaches but there's always something you're trying to get better at and that's exactly the mentality with coaching as well.

Ronan O'Gara was in Ireland to launch the SoftCo Foundation in Dun Laoghaire Golf Club where more than €150,000 was raised for charity and a further €100,000 committed for ongoing Cancer Research. The Foundation has selected three charities to partner with for 2017; CMRF Crumlin, the Irish Injured Jockeys Fund and Guys Cancer, London.