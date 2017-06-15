Dan Carter believes Owen Farrell, fitness permitting, is in pole position to start at outhalf in the Lions' first Test against New Zealand, but predicted Jonathan Sexton will be the man to steer them home if a famous victory is to be achieved.

Carter retired from international rugby after helping the All Blacks to World Cup glory back in 2015, having carved out an outstanding career studded with personal and collective highs.

Now plying his trade at Racing 92 in France, the 35-year-old has talked up the tourists' hopes of turning over the mighty Kiwis on their own patch, despite making a patchy start to their mission.

Having fallen to defeats to the Blues and the Highlanders, the task awaiting Warren Gatland's men at Eden Park on 24 June looks taller than ever, but Carter has seen enough in the Lions to believe they'll be ready.

"They’ve still got a lot more to offer," he told RTÉ 2fm's Game On.

"They’re moving in the right direction. I think we’re going to see a much stronger performance in that first Test match.

"Defensively, especially against New Zealand’s top attacking side the Crusaders, they were extremely sound. One area they need to improve is that attacking side of their game; then they’ll be a real threat to the All Blacks.

"Potentially they might be missing a couple of X factor players. It’ll be tough. They definitely need to improve in attack."

Farrell was also due to play a substitute's role against the Maori All Blacks, but the England man has suffered a quadriceps strain in training and has been withdrawn from the encounter.

It could be that Farrell and Sexton both start against New Zealand - they shone together with Farrell at centre in the win over Crusaders, the Lions' best display to date - but if it is a straight call, Carter admits the Englishman looks like he'll get the nod, with Sexton expected to close it out.

"I think the way he controlled the game in that first 20 minutes against Crusaders just showed (Farrell) gets the best out of the players around him.

"In saying that, Sexton came on and nothing really changes. It’s credit to the quality of player Johnny is. To have dilemma is a great position to be in.

"If they do decide to go with Farrell to start, Johnny will get game time at some stage in the Test match. That’s what you’re going to need in that last 20, 30 minutes – a player of his calibre to come in and close the game out."

Gatland's men have come unstuck against two brilliant performances from the Blues and then the Highlanders.

Both brought enormous energy and ability to the table to turn over their visitors, and Carter said their celebrations afterwards were testament to just how much this tour means to the people and the players.

"It’s huge," he said. "If you look at the games to date, you look at the Blues, the Highlanders; the emotion they get from beating the Lions is huge.

"You often underestimate how big the series is over here, to the people of New Zealand, especially the players, to play in a Lions series is a once in a lifetime opportunity. It means so much to us; that’s why these players are rising to these challenges."

Carter was in Ireland to launch the SoftCo Foundation in Dun Laoghaire Golf Club where more than €150,000 was raised for charity and a further €100,000 committed for ongoing Cancer Research. The Foundation has selected three charities to partner with for 2017; CMRF Crumlin, the Irish Injured Jockeys Fund and Guys Cancer, London.