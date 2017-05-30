RTÉ Sport will broadcast full live and exclusive radio commentary on all 10 of the British and Irish Lions rugby matches on the tour of New Zealand.

RTÉ Radio’s rugby commentator Michael Corcoran will be joined by former Irish international Donal Lenihan, and former New Zealand rugby players and experts as co-commentators for the games.

The three test matches will all be broadcast live on Saturdays on RTÉ Radio 1, with expert analysis from our rugby contributors; former Lions Team Manager and Lions player Donal Lenihan, former All Blacks and Chiefs Ian Jones and former Scottish international and Highlanders player Brendan Laney.

The seven other games on Saturdays and midweek will be broadcast in full on RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, long wave and DAB available on, RTÉ Radio Player, RTÉ.ie, UPC Channel 940 and on Saorview, again with analysis from RTÉ’s regular analysts and regular live updates into our programming on RTÉ Radio 1.

As well as live commentary and analysis, RTÉ Radio will bring you news and views from the tour on our regular sports programmes and bulletins seven days a week, Game On (Monday to Friday on RTÉ 2fm), Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 and inserts into our sports bulletins on Morning Ireland, Drivetime and throughout the day.

The weekly RTÉ Rugby Podcast will also include significant content from New Zealand from the British and Irish Lions camp.

Group Head of RTÉ Sport Ryle Nugent said: "RTÉ Sport is delighted to be able to offer rugby fans the opportunity to hear live coverage of the Lions games in the coming weeks.

"With Michael, Donal and the rest of our top class contributors live from New Zealand, we will bring the listener right to the heart of the action for every match and up to date with all the news, views and analysis across our radio platforms.

"With so many Irish players involved in the Lions squad it promises to be a tour to remember."