Leinster have announced that head coach Leo Cullen has signed a contract extension that will see him lead the province through the 2018/19 season.

Cullen, 39, has been in charge at the RDS for two seasons, reaching the Guinness PRO12 final last year before taking Leinster to the semi-finals of both the PRO12 and Champions Cup this season.

The former second row, who played 221 times for the club and captained the side to three European titles, will continue alongside former England boss Stuart Lancaster and assistant coaches Girvan Dempsey and John Fogarty, all of whom have also been retained.

Head analyst Emmet Farrell will add the role of kicking coach to his responsibilities.

BREAKING: Leinster Rugby and the IRFU have this morning confirmed a contract extension for head coach Leo Cullen. https://t.co/Jw4bTOWks1 — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) May 30, 2017

Leinster chief executive Mick Dawson praised Cullen's first two years in the job.

"I think Leo deserves enormous credit for the way he has stepped up to the mark over the last two seasons," Dawson said.

"There have of course been challenges and disappointments but already in his short career as Head Coach he has led Leinster to a Guinness PRO12 Final and to successive top two regular season finishes.

"He has led the club to the last four of the Champions Cup this season, having already finished top of the pool and they went very close to reaching a first Champions Cup Final since 2012.

"We are delighted to have secured his services for another two seasons."