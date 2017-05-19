No away team has won a semi-final since the play-off format was introduced but Garry Ringrose can point to Scarlets’ win in Thomond Park earlier this season to show that this evening’s Guinness Pro12 opponents are more than capable of bucking that trend (7.45pm, live on RTÉ 2fm's Game On).

Munster were 21-6 up at half-time back in February but the visitors overturned the deficit to claim a 30-31 win.

"They managed to beat Munster away from home in Thomond and there are not many teams in the league or in Europe that would do that," Ringrose, whose side finished second in the table, told RTÉ Sport.

"History means nothing in that regard.

"They are on an incredible run of form at the moment, they have a lot of Welsh internationals, a lot of Lions, they are a really tough team and they’re in a rich vein of form.

"We were in this seat this time last year with a home semi-final and we delivered. We can’t really look at the final or think about it too much."

"There is that edge, that chip on the shoulder that we got so close last year"

The 22-year-old centre is Leinster born and bred, and admits that winning trophies with his native province, looking on from afar as Saracens retained their Champions Cup title, and the fact that they fell at the final hurdle last season has provided all the motivation needed to get the job done.

"I watched Leinster as I grew up, watched them win Pro12s and Magners Leagues, winning Heineken Cups as well," he said.

"To give us the opportunity to win some silverware, that what’s we’re viewing [this game] as; an opportunity to get in to a final. It would define the season.

"Everyone’s got that edge about them, especially after watching the European Cup final over the weekend.

"We would have loved to have been there, and seeing another team lift a bit of silverware only kind of motivates us to kick on now and use this opportunity we have against Scarlets to make that happen.

"There is that edge, that chip on the shoulder that we got so close last year and didn’t perform on the day and fair dues to Connacht for winning."

