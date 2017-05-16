Ireland will open their 2018 Six Nations campaign away to France on 3 February, it has been announced.

Joe Schmidt’s men will host Italy the following week before Wales come to Dublin two weeks later.

Scotland visit the Aviva on 10 March before a another final-day showdown against England in Twickenham on St Patrick’s Day.

The 2019 fixtures were also confirmed by the Six Nations and will see Ireland open their campaign at home to England on 2 February.

That will be followed by trips to Scotland and Italy before France arrive in Dublin.

The final day fixture sees Ireland face Wales in Cardiff on 16 March.