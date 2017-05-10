Former Ireland international Donal Lenihan was left purring after Ireland received what looks a favourable draw for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Ireland will face Scotland, Japan, a European qualifier and a play-off winner in Pool A.

Lenihan told Game On listeners on RTÉ 2fm: "I don’t think you could have got a better draw, in terms of avoiding the big southern hemisphere sides.

"It looks as if the last two will probably be Tsonga and Romania.

"Scotland did beat us in the Six Nations and they are improving.

"Japan... I saw a funny comment from their coach Jamie Joseph that Japanese players don’t seem to be retaining the edge that they had in the World Cup in 2015.

"That’s obviously going to change in two years’ time, given that they are the hosts.

"It’s all there for Ireland"

"Overall, I think it’s a very exciting draw for Ireland and playing the host nation I think is going to add that bigger buzz.

"It’s all there for Ireland.

"You would imagine New Zealand will top Pool B, so therefore you’re probably looking at South Africa in a quarter-final.

"You’d take your chance there.

"The fact that a lot of the Ireland squad that will be in Japan in two years’ time sampled a victory over South Africa in Cape Town last year, that will stand to them as well."

The RTÉ analyst also welcomed World Rugby’s vote to increase the required residency period to be eligible for international rugby from three to five years, but bemoaned the delay which will see not come into effect until the start of 2021.

"I’ve been critical of the existing rule for some time now," he said.

"The only slight reservation that I have is that it doesn’t come into play until January 2021.

"In effect, there is still a three-year window for player to come from other countries and be eligible.

"Does that mean were going to see a glut of players coming to the likes of Scotland and Ireland as project players over the next six months?"