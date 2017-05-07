A strong second half of the season has Clontarf on the cusp of their third Ulster Bank League title in four years.

Standing in their way are familiar foes Cork Constitution who return to the capital just a week on from winning a record fifth Bateman Cup in-a-row (kick-off 2.30pm, live on RTÉ2).

Con are all out for revenge after losing last year's decider 28-25, a thrilling seven-try encounter in which Joey Carbery starred for 'Tarf with a man-of-the-match performance and Darren Sweetnam featured prominently at full-back for the Leesiders.

A win this weekend for Brian Hickey's men would be hugely significant not just for the club but also the Munster domestic scene, as Dublin clubs - Old Belvedere, St. Mary's, Lansdowne and Clontarf - have dominated the league's roll of honour since the Temple Hill outfit last lifted the trophy in 2010.

To put themselves in a position to claim back-to-back titles, Andy Wood's Clontarf side won six of their last seven regular season games and triumphed 37-29 in a home semi-final against Young Munster.

The McGrath brothers, Mick and Rob, scored three of their six tries that day, while Michael Noone, Michael Brown and Bristol-bound hooker Jason Harris-Wright have also helped 'Tarf recapture their best form.

Big second row Conor Kindregan, Con's top try scorer with six league tries, and Bateman Cup final man-of-the-match Brian Hayes have been two key men for the All-Ireland double hunters along with the division's leading points scorer, out-half Tomas Quinlan (180 points).

A gruelling schedule across three competitions has seen Hickey's charges only having two weekends without a match since 7 January.

Hickey is hoping that Kindregan (ankle) and flanker Graeme Lawler (hamstring) recover in time from their respective knocks, while experienced scrum half Sam Cronin is poised to return to the Clontarf team after missing their semi-final victory.

It will be interesting to see what impact last weekend will have, with the north Dubliners resting up while Con were busy retaining their Bateman Cup crown.