The O’Donovan brothers, Gary and Paul, have vowed to "give it a go" in Sunday’s final of the European Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic.

After failing to gain automatic qualification in their opening heats, the OIympic silver medallists were forced to compete in the repechage to gain a spot in Saturday’s semi-finals.

But there were no such problems for the Skibbereen rowers as they put in a composed and professional performance in the semi-finals to secure a place in Sunday’s showpiece.

The Cork brothers found themselves in sixth place early on in the race, but panic never kicked in as they stayed true to their race-plan and worked their way through the field, eventually finishing second behind France.

"The tactic was to stick with the field because we let Poland get a bit too far ahead in the first race and we had to try to reel them in," said Gary O’Donovan, speaking to RTE Sport after the race.

"So once we stayed with the pack, we had a good strong middle of the race and thankfully that got us through as we moved into second place."

The elder brother also admitted that he was not concerned with the perceived slow start as they prefer to opt for a consistent, fast pace, rather than a blistering start.

"We hit our fastest splits [at the start] but it is just that the others start that bit faster. But it’s a long race and sometimes if you are a bit more conservative at the start, you do better at the finish.

"A lot of the crews tend to go out so fast and they cannot sustain that pace and they slow down. Our baseline speed is a lot more consistent than theirs and that’s where you see us come through.

"Our speed stays consistently fast, whereas they peak and then come down again."

In fact, O’Donovan appeared so aware of what was needed to qualify for Sunday’s final that he somehow had time to think about the folks back home in Skibbereen watching the race live on RTE during this morning’s semi-final.

"When we were coming down the race there, I don’t know why it popped into my head, but I was very conscious that everyone at home was going to be watching the race," said Gary.

"It’s the first time that it was being televised live for the European Championship or anything other than the Olympics for rowing so we were delighted to know that everyone was able to watch us. It adds an extra bit of passion into the race."

Brother Paul also admitted that he was happy with the performance and as they look to add a European medal to their Rio silver.

"We were happy enough. By the middle of the race we started to pull away from the Polish into third," said Paul.

"And we were still [rowing] within ourselves, while still pulling away and then we got past the Germans into second.

"We were closing in on the French at the end and we’ll give it a go tomorrow."