Willie Mullins says he could envision re-establishing a partnership with Michael O'Leary at some point in the future.

Mullins enjoyed a long and successful relationship with O'Leary's Gigginstown stud before the pair split over fees in the autumn of 2016.

Mullins says he speaks to O'Leary regularly - just not about horses.

"It was tough," he told RTÉ Sport. "But sometimes when you can't deal with something you have to just let go.

"I'm sure it (the partnership) could (re-establish itself). It's only a matter of myself or Michael talking. Which we do regularly anyway but not about horses and training.

"He has his principles and I have my principles and that's the way they are. We haven't spoken about doing business together since that date and that's fine.