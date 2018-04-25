Willie Mullins had one of the great days of his long training career after he landed a 9,802/1 six-timer on day two of the Punchestown Festival.

The Matthew Smith-trained Prince Garyantle landed the first but the rest was dominated by Mullins as he overturned a deficit of €405,839 in the race to be champion trainer to take a lead of €48,161 going to the third day.

The run included a one-two in the Gold Cup with Bellshill and Djakadam and the first three in the Racing Post Champion I.N.H. Flat Race with outsider Tornado Flyer taking top prize.

He overtook Elliott thanks to Patricks Park in the lucrative Guinness Handicap and Colreevy made it a day he described as "fantasy racing" in the Mare's bumper.

The dramatic turn has seen Mullins become a short odds-on chance to retain the top trainer crowd.

Mullins said: "We've got a tremendous bunch of owners, a tremendous bunch of jockeys and I've tremendous stable staff so we're delighted. Days like this put it all together.

"We'd a tremendous day yesterday, but it's a really really tremendous day today."

Asked if he had ever had six winners on one day, he said: "I don't think so, no. I had to remember which fingers to put up for the photographers!

"It's an extraordinary day. I don't think I'll get out of my local tonight!

"Punchestown has been good to us and today has been extraordinary."

