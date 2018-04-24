Un De Sceaux saw off stable companion Douvan to claim victory in the BoyleSports Champion Chase at Punchestown.

Trainer Willie Mullins saddled four of the nine runners in the two-mile Grade One, with Douvan the 4-5 favourite under Paul Townend.

However, the admirable Un De Sceaux, ridden by the trainer's son, Patrick, fenced fluently out in front and passed the post two and three-quarters of a length ahead of the odds-on market leader.

A Toi Phil finished third, but was another seven lengths adrift at the line.

Un De Sceaux makes all and holds off stablemate Douvan to win the Grade One Champion's Chase #PunchestownFestival https://t.co/3qP47H9Tlr pic.twitter.com/XQsOkkI6E7 — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 24, 2018



Patrick Mullins said: "I've been dreaming about riding that horse. When I was told I was riding him I was like Charlie when he got the golden ticket off Willie Wonka!

"I schooled him yesterday and even schooling him was some buzz.

"It took him a while to warm up into the race. He didn't jump or travel like he can and I was a little worried, but I think that was just the good ground.

"Once he'd warmed up I just let him at it and he runs horses into the ground."

He added: "Realistically I didn't think he was going to beat Douvan or Min on this ground over this trip, but he's a horse that always runs well, so you can never count him out."