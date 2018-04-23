A year on and Gordon Elliott is again in pole position to win the trainers' title with much on offer at the Punchestown finale #rteracing pic.twitter.com/0bua4VxFHi

Gordon Elliott is driven by the heartbreak of agonisingly missing out on being champion trainer, admitting it totally consumed his thoughts for the final part of last season.

Elliott had looked on course to take the title for the first time last year until Mullins came roaring back, beating his rival by €200,000 after a standout Punchestown Festival.

There was plenty of focus at the time on the favourable position the 39-year-old had built in the standings, which Elliott had tried to dismiss, but it made the defeat all the more hard to take

He told RTÉ Sport: "It was heartbreaking to be honest. I got myself so would up about it last year. I know you say you don't get wound up about it and every time I was asked I would say I had no chance.

"But to be honest, for the last couple of months of last season, there wasn't a minute that went by that I didn't think about it.

"This year I am a lot more relaxed. I have had the best season of my life so far. Of course I'll be heartbroken and disappointed if again I don't win it, but it won't be as hard this year if that is the case.

"Last year I just wanted to go bang my head off the ground. But you just have to go in and smile and be the bigger man. It didn't happen last year and if it doesn't happen this year, hopefully it happens some year."

The Meath holds an advantage of over €500,000 going into this year’s finale and it should be hard to claw back.

Tiger Roll’s success at Aintree in the Grand National earlier in the month was another red letter day for Elliott, but he would trade it all to be crowned the leading trainer.

"Yes definitely, [I would]. Since I've started training, I've said it publically for the last five or six years. There is only one thing I want to be and that is champion trainer.

"If you asked me before the English Grand National, would you rather win that or be champion trainer, I'd say champion trainer."

Mullins can recall the feeling of trying to be number one, but warns it will not come easy as he sends a huge amount of runners to the meeting.

He added: "When you start off training you think could I ever.....you might let yourself dream of being champion trainer.

"When you're a smaller trainer you don't think you'll ever be in that sort of league. Then as you climb up the ladder you are striving towards it all the time.

"Noel Meade was champion lots of time and I was just behind him a lot of times.

"You want to do it and when you get there you enjoy it. But I'm not going to let it go easily."

Follow the Punchestown Festival via our live blog on RTÉ.ie and the News Now App, or watch Robert Hall and Ted Walsh present live coverage on RTÉ2 from 4pm