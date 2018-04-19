Soaring temperatures at Cheltenham on Thursday saw the JRL Group Mares' Handicap Chase abandoned on welfare grounds.

On an unseasonably hot afternoon in the Cotswolds, the decision was taken to not run the three-mile-two-furlong contest, which was scheduled to be the fourth race on the card.

Earlier, the Richard Hobson-trained Dame Rose collapsed and died after finishing fourth in the Huw Stevens, Jo Whiley Afterparty Onsale Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

The British Horseracing Authority tweeted: "Three mile two furlong race abandoned on horse welfare grounds due to the heat and extreme distance of the race."

Cheltenham added: "Following a discussion between stewards, vets, trainers and jockeys, the fourth race will be abandoned due to race distance and the heat. The remainder of the card will go ahead."

The remaining three races, one of which was a bumper, were all due to be staged at around two miles.