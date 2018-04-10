Alghabrah showed excellent resolution to justify odds of 2-7 in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden at Dundalk.

Kevin Prendergast's filly was a red-hot favourite thanks to her second behind Contingent at Leopardstown back in October, and Chris Hayes set out to make all on her.

She had to work hard to see off House Call, only for the debutant Bucky Larson to take the lead off her a furlong out, but Alghabrah stuck her neck out admirably and fought back to score by half a length.

Could It Be Love (4-1) made every post a winning one to trounce her opponents in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden.

Aidan O'Brien's daughter of War Front was returning from a lengthy break but Donnacha O'Brien cut out his own running and his mount was a willing partner, galloping clear to dispose of Terzetto by six and a half lengths.

Danz Gift defied a 6lb penalty for last week's course-and-distance success in the Racing Again Wednesday April 11th & 18th Handicap.

The 5-4 favourite gave his supporters a few scares with plenty in front of him approaching the furlong pole, but he eventually hit top gear and denied Pillar - who also had to settle for second on Friday - by half a length.

Gottardo made a successful start to life in handicap company by giving 16-year-old jockey Mike O'Connor his first victory in the saddle.

The 10lb claimer produced the Fozzy Stack-trained 5-1 chance with a well-timed challenge to account for Rapid Reaction by a neck in the Dundalk Stadium Handicap.

Honor Oak had a break of more than three months and a wide draw to overcome in the LMFM Family Fun Day Sunday May 6th Handicap, but she did just that at odds of 16-1.

Universal Focus won the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Apprentice Handicap, while the Dundalk Stadium Maiden went the way of Joey Sasa.