Wednesday's meeting at Leopardstown has been called off following an early morning inspection.

Officials were forced to check conditions after overnight rain was heavier than expected.

The track tweeted: "Following greater overnight rainfall than anticipated and with further rain this morning, parts of the track have been left unfit for racing with no improvement expected."

Wexford were due to inspect at 2pm today, but officials made an early decision to cancel the card.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board said: "The course was found to be partially waterlogged, while further rain is forecast. As a consequence the fixture scheduled for Friday has been cancelled."