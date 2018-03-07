Officials at Leopardstown are "cautiously optimistic" Friday's rescheduled meeting will go ahead.

The Foxrock venue was forced to abandon meetings on Sunday and Monday, which traditionally stage the pre-Cheltenham Festival gallops, after the cold snap bit hard.

An eight-race card was swiftly rearranged to take place on Friday and clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer is keeping his fingers crossed the track continues to improve.

Wyer said: "It's definitely heading the right way, but it's not a done deal yet.

"We had more snow in Leopardstown than some of the other tracks. The last 24 hours have seen a significant improvement, but I wouldn't be as bold as saying we'll definitely be racing.

"We're on the right path and we've got a bit of time on our side, so we're cautiously optimistic."