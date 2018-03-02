It's 11 days to the start of the Cheltenham Festival and while Prestbury Park will not escape the ravages of this current icy blast, mild conditions are set to prevail by the time the first tape goes up on Tuesday week.

A decent fall of the snow is expected to hit the track this afternoon, possibly four to six inches. However, after Monday a thaw will set in, with no frost forecast after that.

Simon Claisse, Head of Racing and Clerk of the Course, told the Cheltenham website: "It looks like we're out of frost from Monday onwards, with daytime temperatures of around 6 to 8 degrees and the possibility of some rain around midweek. After that's it's generally mild, but with some rain.

"Currently, we are Good to Soft, Good in places on all courses, but expect to see that change over the next three or four days."