Willie Mullins is unsure when Ruby Walsh will make his competitive return ahead of the Cheltenham Festival in a fortnight's time.

Walsh has been sidelined since suffering a broken leg in a fall from Let's Dance in November, but is now back to full fitness.

Mullins has also been without his second jockey Paul Townend since he sustained an ankle injury when Killultagh Vic fell at the final fence in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown earlier this month, but he could be back in the saddle for the next scheduled National Hunt fixture in Ireland at Clonmel on Thursday.

Speaking at a press event at his yard on Monday morning, Mullins said: "Paul rode out this morning for the first time and hopes to be back riding on Thursday.

"Ruby is riding out at home. He hasn't ridden out here yet - he says I work him too hard! I think he's happy just coming here looking at the team being prepared for Cheltenham.

"I was happy watching him the other morning. Stormy Ireland got loose and he went like Usain Bolt after her up the gallop. He's fit enough and he's well able to gallop anyway!

"He's very fit, he's doing a lot of work in the gym. I haven't asked him when he'll be back.

"I'd imagine he'll ride before Cheltenham. I like him going to Cheltenham fresh, but maybe not that fresh!"