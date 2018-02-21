Meri Devie's victory in the Quevega Mares Hurdle was the highlight of a treble for Willie Mullins at Punchestown.

The 5-4 favourite was 21lb better off with Alletrix, who beat her by over 12 lengths when landing a handicap at Leopardstown recently, and the pair forged on after three out.

Alletrix managed to get her head in front, but Meri Devie was still travelling within herself and when she was asked to stretch, the response was impressive as she came five lengths away.

Cut The Mustard (3-1) made every post a winning one in the I.N.H. Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle.

Mullins' mare appeared to relish the rise to two and a half miles, first fending off disappointing favourite Narcissistic before running right the way to the line to account for Catwalk King by six lengths.

The Festival Any Day Flexi Ticket Mares Maiden Hurdle betting was dominated by the Mullins-trained Redhotfillypeppers (11-10 favourite) and Castafiore Park, and the market leader made all to round out the three-timer.

Call A Cab had run with promise in a couple of decent maidens, and built on it to break through in the Festival Party Pack From 30 Maiden Hurdle.

Barry Geraghty made his move approaching the last on the 9-4 favourite and although Icario made a race of it, Call A Cab proved a couple of lengths too strong.

The JP McManus colours were also carried to victory by Kilfenora in the Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle (Qualifier).

The Eddie Harty-trained 12-1 shot found himself in a real battle with Call The Taxie for the length of the straight, but Mark Walsh got that little bit extra out of him in the closing stages to get up by half a length.

Spancil Hill (11-4) finished with a flourish to land the Festival Free Upgrade Offer Ends Soon Handicap Hurdle, while Von Humboldt (8-13 favourite) was another bumper winner for Charles Byrnes in the www.punchestown.com Flat Race.